Dr. Kimon Bekelis, MD
Dr. Kimon Bekelis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Kimon Bekelis Physician P C.60 George St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 983-7072
Champaign Dental Group909 Walnut St Rm 320L, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 503-7008
Linps1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-5371Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Thank you dr Bekelis for saving my life with carotid artery surgery after suffering a major stroke. Your team at Good Samaritan hospital was the best and you were both compassionate and very professional in treating me. You are the best. Thank you. Dan Malaszczyk
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Neurosurgery
