Overview

Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Domoto-Reilly works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

