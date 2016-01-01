See All Neurologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD

Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Domoto-Reilly works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
TCD Bubble Test
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Dementia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457473381
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Residency
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domoto-Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Domoto-Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Domoto-Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Domoto-Reilly works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Domoto-Reilly’s profile.

Dr. Domoto-Reilly has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domoto-Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Domoto-Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domoto-Reilly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domoto-Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domoto-Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

