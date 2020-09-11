Dr. Kimbo Chia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimbo Chia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Westside Urgent Care564 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14201 Directions (716) 332-0678
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Independent Health
I go every month and everything always goes nice and smooth. He is a great Dr and I plan to stay with him as long as he practices.
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1326159237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Chia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chia has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Abdominoplasty and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chia.
