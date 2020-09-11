Overview

Dr. Kimbo Chia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Chia works at Kaleida Health in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Abdominoplasty and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

