Dr. Kimberlynn Richards, MD

Addiction Medicine
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberlynn Richards, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3634 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE, Smyrna, GA 30082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 970-0858
  2. 2
    4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 220, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 801-0980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberlynn Richards, MD

    • Addiction Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760401756
    Education & Certifications

    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    • Addiction Medicine
