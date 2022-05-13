Dr. Kimberlynn Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberlynn Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberlynn Richards, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3634 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (770) 970-0858
- 2 4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 220, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 801-0980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been seeing Dr Richards over 7 years.. off and on. She has been nothing short of Amazing everytime we've seen her. Individually and separate. She is personable, understanding, compassionate, honest.. I could go on and on!! Never makes you feel "rushed".. takes her time, listens carefully and compassionately to any & everything you have to say. I could not recommend her more. If you're a patient of hers.. I can say with certainty.. you will be incredibly grateful and you will say the same!!
About Dr. Kimberlynn Richards, MD
- Addiction Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760401756
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
