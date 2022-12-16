Dr. Kimberly Yeung-Yue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung-Yue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Yeung-Yue, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Yeung-Yue, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi.
Dr. Yeung-Yue works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Biltmore4400 N 32nd St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 445-5565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd11130 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-1817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Southwest Skin Specialists Scottsdale10200 N 92nd St Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 494-0116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeung-Yue?
Dr. Yeung-Yue provided outstanding medical advice and assistance during my visit. I highly recommend her expertise in dermatology.
About Dr. Kimberly Yeung-Yue, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1578776027
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University, Detroit, IL
- University of Texas Houston, Houston, TX
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeung-Yue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeung-Yue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeung-Yue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeung-Yue works at
Dr. Yeung-Yue has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeung-Yue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
339 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung-Yue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung-Yue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeung-Yue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeung-Yue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.