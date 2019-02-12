Dr. Kimberly Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Wyatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Wyatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 223-4994
Greater Baltimore Medical Center6565 N Charles St Ste 512, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3400
Martin Gastroenterology2392 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 223-4994
Martin Medical Group509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 303, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Wyatt to be extremely friendly, approachable and thorough with her exam and her instructions. She explained everything completely , walked me through the procedure step-by-step, would highly recommend her
About Dr. Kimberly Wyatt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.