Dr. Kimberly Wise, MD
Dr. Kimberly Wise, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Wise Eye Associates2201 McKown Dr Ste 1, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 329-5613
Radiation Medicine Associates PC901 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 307-1500
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Extremely nice and competent staff. I have been a patient for years and have never experienced a delayed appt.
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise has seen patients for Glaucoma, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.