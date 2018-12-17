See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Kimberly Williams-Watson, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (36)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Williams-Watson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Williams-Watson works at Legacy Community Health in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Community Health
    3517 Irvington Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 548-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Allergic Rhinitis
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Allergic Rhinitis

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 17, 2018
    Dr. Watson has been my son's Pediatrician since he was born and she is very knowledgeable, patient, and thorough. She has always been very helpful and willing to listen to the parents concerns. I was very upset when her practice closed down! But on the upside, I received a letter in the mail from her new job and I am taking my son back to Dr. Watson! I am so excited that she is back!!
    M. Robinson in Houston, TX — Dec 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Williams-Watson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891760575
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Prairie View A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams-Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams-Watson works at Legacy Community Health in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Williams-Watson’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

