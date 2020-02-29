Dr. Kimberly Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Williams, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Saint Helena Parish Hospital.
Kimberly Williams, M.D.1970 N Highway 190 Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Helena Parish Hospital
Dr. Williams and her staff are very respectful of their patient's time and health concerns. When my appointment was scheduled, I received the orders for my labs, as well as, a new patient packet in the mail. I absolutely loved this! This meant that Dr. Williams and I were able to immediately start discussing my care based on data! No only did we discuss the results and their implications, but she also questioned me about the way I was feeling, and physical symptoms I had. She was very thorough, and explained things fully and to my understanding. She is very easy to talk to! Her staff was equally as friendly! It was so nice having my paperwork already completed. I was seen quickly! I am very satisfied with Dr. Williams and her wonderful staff!
About Dr. Kimberly Williams, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174543193
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Nephrology
