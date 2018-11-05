Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their residency with North Philadelphia Health System- St Joseph
Dr. Wilkie works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialty Center2400 Maryland Rd Ste 30, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant and knowledgeable. Staff very friendly and clean office. Dr Kimberly Wilkie was very patient with my autistic son. And very helpful and solved the problem. Great office Highly recommend
About Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578568168
Education & Certifications
- North Philadelphia Health System- St Joseph
Dr. Wilkie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkie works at
Dr. Wilkie has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkie.
