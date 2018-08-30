See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Kimberly Werner, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Werner, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk.

Dr. Werner works at McGuiness Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McGuiness Dermatology
    6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 316-4555
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2018
    Cape Coral’s Florida Skin Center staff & results are exceptional in all respects. From start to finish, they are upbeat, friendly, very capable and a pleasure to experience. I felt relaxed & pain free throughout. I highly recommend them over other dermatologists in the area who don’t even come close to the care you will enjoy here.
    Dale in Cape Coral, FL — Aug 30, 2018
    About Dr. Kimberly Werner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1669787131
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SAUSHEC-Brooke Army Med Ctr/Wilford Hall
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Undergraduate School
    • William and Mary
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.