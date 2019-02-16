Overview

Dr. Kimberly Washkowiak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Washkowiak works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.