Dr. Kimberly Warren, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Warren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Warren works at
Locations
-
1
Key-Whitman Eye Center - Plano3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 205, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 769-2020
-
2
Frisco ENT for Children11445 Dallas Pkwy Ste 240, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 220-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Warren for 4 years. The office is run extremely well, the appointment process is well run, the staff extremely professional, competent and friendly! Totally recommend!!!
About Dr. Kimberly Warren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1942239272
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren works at
Dr. Warren has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Stye and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Warren speaks Chinese.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.