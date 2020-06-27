Overview

Dr. Kimberly Vormbrock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.