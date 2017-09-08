Dr. Kimberly Tyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Tyner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Tyner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital7600 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 456-5273
Keith I G Spooner300 E Houston St Ste B, Cleveland, TX 77327 Directions (281) 593-1660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and takes time to explain and tries as much as possible to accommodate your wishes.
About Dr. Kimberly Tyner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1306959432
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Tyner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.