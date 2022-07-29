Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
Dr. Turner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johnshopkinscommunityphysician6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 105, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 259-3770
-
2
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Fulton8115 Maple Lawn Blvd Ste 140, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (240) 459-1800
-
3
Rite Aid Pharmacy 042551132 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (443) 367-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Turner’s since 2003 at Mercy in Baltimore City. Due to her outstanding care, I have followed her to Howard County. I always leave feeling confident that all of my questions and concerns have been addressed to my satisfaction. I can count on Dr. Turner to listen to my concerns and to provide honest thorough healthcare during every visit. As long as she’s has a practice, I’ll be one of her patients. When you find a doctor that you can trust to always provide you with top notch individualized care, you stick with him/her!
About Dr. Kimberly Turner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962418855
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- U MD
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.