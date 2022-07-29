Overview

Dr. Kimberly Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.



Dr. Turner works at JOHNS HOPKINS COMMUNITY PHYSICIANS in Columbia, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD and Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.