Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Maryland Adult Reconstructive Surgery
Locations
Northwest Allied Physicians LLC1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 337, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 901-6380
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic, very informative, everything when just as she said. The healing has been amazing. Tina, her assistant is very good goes over everything with you and always returns my call for question. Staff all very nice. Highly recommend Dr. Tucker
About Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Maryland Adult Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Arizona
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tucker speaks French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
