Dr. Kimberly Townsend-Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Townsend-Scott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dr Evelyn Taylor Currie8541 S State St, Chicago, IL 60619 Directions (773) 487-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Through Doctor on Demand- she was patient and 100% attentive during the COVID-19 epidemic. I thought both the service and her level of care was fantastic. Asked about my work situation and my husband’s situation. Practical advice. She didn’t rush me at all.
About Dr. Kimberly Townsend-Scott, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275540874
Education & Certifications
- West Suburban Hospital Med Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend-Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Townsend-Scott accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townsend-Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend-Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend-Scott.
