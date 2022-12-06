Dr. Kimberly Tosch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tosch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Tosch, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Tosch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-2700Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tosch is the Best. She listens, concerned for your issues you came into the office for. I will not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Kimberly Tosch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
