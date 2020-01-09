Dr. Tobon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Tobon, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Tobon, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Tobon works at
Locations
Neurology and Physical Therapy Centers of Tampa Bay2835 W De Leon St Ste 205, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 831-6622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic neurologist. No nonsense straight forward and patient centered.
About Dr. Kimberly Tobon, DO
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063637171
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobon.
