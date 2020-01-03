See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Kimberly Thompson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at Nourishing Women, Pembroke PInes,Fl & South Miami, Fl in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 4, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-7901
  2
    South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 305, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 517-5270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 03, 2020
    Dr. Thompson and the entire staff at IVFMD were incredible throughout the entire process. I highly recommend Dr. Thompson, she is very knowledgable and kind, always there to answer any questions. I felt comfortable throughout the entire process and was grateful for the positive results.
    Maria — Jan 03, 2020
    About Dr. Kimberly Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164475679
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

