Dr. Kimberly Swan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Swan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Swan works at Specialists in Women's Care - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists in Women's Care - Overland Park
    12200 W 106th St Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3164
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Uterine Fibroids
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amenorrhea
Amniocentesis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anovulation
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Vulvar Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Cyst
  View other providers who treat Cyst
da Vinci® Gynecologic Procedure
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision of Cervix
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Monitoring
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Herpes Simplex Infection
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Open
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparoscopy
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
Maternal Anemia
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Miscarriages
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Operative Hysteroscopy
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Remnant Syndrome
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Floor Repair
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Pelvic Pain
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sympathectomy
Syphilis Infections
Thrombosis
Thyroid Screening
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance
Trichomoniasis
Trigger Point Injection
Tubal Ligation
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery
Vaginal Surgery
Vulvar Diseases
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Swan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295997039
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital-Celebration Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Exempla St Joseph's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swan works at Specialists in Women's Care - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Swan’s profile.

    Dr. Swan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

