Overview

Dr. Kimberly Sussman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sussman works at Trillium Medical Center PLLC in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.