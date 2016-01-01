Dr. Soderberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Soderberg, MD is a dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. Dr. Soderberg completed a residency at University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Soderberg is board certified in Dermatology.
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic3176 Holland Rd Ste 103, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 Directions (757) 368-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
- Dermatology
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Dr. Soderberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soderberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soderberg has seen patients for Rash, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soderberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Soderberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soderberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soderberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soderberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.