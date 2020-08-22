Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Bruce B Downs13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 321, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 345-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to you without interrupting. She takes time to process what you say and then involves you and your wishes in her solutions. She is very kind and caring and respects my wishes. She encourages holistic solutions (diet and exercise) combined with medications.
About Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1285746248
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
