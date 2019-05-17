See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Iberia, LA
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at MDVIP - New Iberia, Louisiana in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - New Iberia, Louisiana
    520 N Lewis St Ste 100, New Iberia, LA 70563 (337) 284-6425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2019
    Dr Smith is an amazing Doctor, She is worth the wait time if any. I am going to be lost if I ever have to lose her as my personal Doctor. She is the only one who has diagnosed me correctly and has put me on the right track. She is truly an amazing doctor from God, and it shows not only in her work eithics, her caring personal "bed side" manners to her patients, but also in her work enviroment!!! Thanks for always listening!!!
    About Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1073500344
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Umc
    • Lsu Umc
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Iberia Medical Center
    • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at MDVIP - New Iberia, Louisiana in New Iberia, LA. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

