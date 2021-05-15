Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Orthopedic Oncology4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-5025
Elite Pain & Health13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 749-5025Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Smith is an outstanding surgeon! Last year I was diagnosed with a Pleomorphic Undifferentiated Sarcoma on my upper left thigh. I saw Dr. Smith and she immediately put my mind at ease. I had the surgery to remove and she’s been attentive to my aftercare and follow up scans. She gets right to the point and tells it like it is. I appreciate her directness and abilities. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003924861
Education & Certifications
- PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.