Overview

Dr. Kimberly Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Smith works at OKLAHOMA ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.