Dr. Kimberly Skaff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Skaff, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Charleston Dermatology Pllc4502 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste A, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-5500
- CAMC General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My daughter sees the PA. Monica. My daughter had a tiny spot that was removed and within 2 days got the results it was melonoma. Immediately was scheduled to come in the following day to discuss removal and options. It was on her arm and was referred to a surgeon and two days after that she had her surgery. Was told by surgeon if we waited any longer our news would’ve been devastating. Monica’s quick action probably saved my daughters life.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023014362
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Skaff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaff has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.