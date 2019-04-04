Overview

Dr. Kimberly Skaff, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Skaff works at Kimberly L Skaff MD in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.