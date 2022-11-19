Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sippel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sippel is an excellent and brilliant Ophthalmologist who, along with her medical staff, provides fantastic patient eye vision care. She is very patient and very open to discussion with regards to my eye and vision symptoms and also took the time to answer all of my questions that put me at ease. Open communication sure makes a big difference between a doctor and patient. I would highly recommend her for any eye care treatments, vision concerns and symptoms as she is extremely knowledgeable and fully explains conditions and treatments with details that are easy to understand.
About Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1134114549
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mass Gen
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
