See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Panacea Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Myla Bennett, MD
Dr. Myla Bennett, MD
10 (57)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
8 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Panacea Plastic Surgery
    901 Bernina Ave NE Apt 1, Atlanta, GA 30307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-0634
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Panacea Plastic Surgery
    1366 Wellbrook Cir NE Ste B, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 922-9622
  3. 3
    Panacea Plastic Surgery
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1065, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 418-3990
  4. 4
    Inman Park
    280 Elizabeth St NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-0634

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?

    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Singh is an incredible surgeon. She understands and cares about my goals and works with me to jointly maximize the results. I had a tummy tuck Nov 12th, and as a 52 year old IT Professional, with a history of other cosmetic procedures, I felt more than well taken care of. I am extremely happy with the results as recovery is ongoing. I have a hairline scar, and I absolutely love my naval! The staff is friendly, professional, and the appointment times are true. I have already recommended Dr. Singh to family and friends and anyone looking for cosmetic enhancements.
    Tonja Jean — Jan 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Singh to family and friends

    Dr. Singh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Singh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457537201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University-Plastic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.