Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Panacea Plastic Surgery901 Bernina Ave NE Apt 1, Atlanta, GA 30307 Directions (770) 929-0634Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Panacea Plastic Surgery1366 Wellbrook Cir NE Ste B, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 922-9622
Panacea Plastic Surgery550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1065, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (678) 418-3990
Inman Park280 Elizabeth St NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30307 Directions (770) 929-0634
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is an incredible surgeon. She understands and cares about my goals and works with me to jointly maximize the results. I had a tummy tuck Nov 12th, and as a 52 year old IT Professional, with a history of other cosmetic procedures, I felt more than well taken care of. I am extremely happy with the results as recovery is ongoing. I have a hairline scar, and I absolutely love my naval! The staff is friendly, professional, and the appointment times are true. I have already recommended Dr. Singh to family and friends and anyone looking for cosmetic enhancements.
About Dr. Kimberly Singh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University-Plastic Surgery
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Plastic Surgery
