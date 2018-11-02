See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kimberly Shipman, MD

Family Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Shipman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shipman works at Southwest Network in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Network
    3227 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 719-7383
  2. 2
    Southwest Network
    3640 W Osborn Rd Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 269-5300
  3. 3
    Higley
    5110 E Southern Ave Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 777-7456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Diseases
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Elbow Injuries
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fungal Infections
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Larynx Conditions
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sore Throat
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 02, 2018
    My second time seeing Dr Shipman,and her health coach Allison Chapman,a very great pair of human beings.I am glad I had a referral from my friend and am few more. A great place IORA..... Sharon L Anderson
    Sharon Anderson in Mesa, AZ — Nov 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Shipman, MD
    About Dr. Kimberly Shipman, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376707471
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
