Dr. Kimberly Shepard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Shepard works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.