Dr. Kimberly Shepard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Shepard, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Shepard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Shepard works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center2400 Moorpark Ave Ste 204, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (888) 334-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shepard?
About Dr. Kimberly Shepard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720183395
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard works at
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.