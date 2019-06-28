Overview

Dr. Kimberly Shelton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shelton works at MDVIP - Greensboro, North Carolina in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.