Dr. Kimberly Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Shelton, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Shelton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Greensboro, North Carolina - Yanceyville1591 Yanceyville St # 200-A, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 907-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelton?
Extremely knowledgeable and patient. Very thorough and excellent bedside manner. Compassionate about wholistic care, not a doctor just after your money. She actually listens when you have something to say. Researches medications and supplements before prescribing them. Kind and extremely competent practice support staff. Always considerate and professional.
About Dr. Kimberly Shelton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649270984
Education & Certifications
- Moses Cone Hosp
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton works at
Dr. Shelton speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.