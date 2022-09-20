See All Dermatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD

Dermatology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Schoofs works at Kansas City Skin & Cancer Ctr in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Kansas City Skin & Cancer Center
    5810 NW Barry Rd Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 584-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2
    Kansas City Skin & Cancer Center
    9301 W 74th St Ste 230, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 677-6319
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Patient centric from the moment you walk through the door! Caring and compassionate in every way. I have received several treatments to remove thermal damage to my face with outstanding results!
    Christian Van Alstyne — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1679550974
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Medical School
    • Aurora St Luke's Med Center
    • Med College Wisconsin
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoofs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoofs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoofs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoofs has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoofs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoofs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoofs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoofs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoofs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

