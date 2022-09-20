Overview

Dr. Kimberly Schoofs, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Schoofs works at Kansas City Skin & Cancer Ctr in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.