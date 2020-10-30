See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shawnee Mission, KS
Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Schlichter works at Champaign Dental Group in Shawnee Mission, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    8800 W 75th St Ste 320, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-0990
    The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 30, 2020
    I "inherited" Dr. Schilchter after my OBGYN of many years retired. I have been seeing her for about 3 years now. She reads the chart BEFORE she comes in, so she know what the issues are she has to follow. The keeps track of mammograms report. She is kind and on top of everything and very competent. I am very happy with her.
    Magda B — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1881678282
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Schlichter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlichter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlichter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlichter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlichter has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlichter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlichter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlichter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

