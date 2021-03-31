Dr. Kimberly Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Sawyer, MD
Dr. Kimberly Sawyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-desoto Inc.7601 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (800) 967-2289
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 245-8100
Gateway Wound Care Center647 Dunlop Ln Ste 108, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3660
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-harton Hospital1801 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 461-4584
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient for at least 15 years. She is the most open minded understanding doctor I have ever met. She listens and hears your opinion about your health concerns. She is current on medical issues and doesn’t limit herself with new ideas. She is exceptional.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Keesler Afb Med Center Ms
- University of Florida
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.