Dr. Kimberly Salkey, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Salkey, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hidradenitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 E Leigh St Fl 11, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9361
Nelson Clinic Pediatrics401 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 828-9595
Mcv Physicians At Stony Point9109 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 327-8115
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first visit with Dr. Salkey. Dr. Salkey was extremely professional, polite and caring. Her disposition was very calming. She explained everything to me with great detail ensuring that I understood all that she shared. She was very gentle and did an awesome job in distracting me as she performed the procedure. I was very happy with my care and treatment from Dr. Salkey. Looking forward to my next visit.
About Dr. Kimberly Salkey, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902868060
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salkey has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hidradenitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salkey.
