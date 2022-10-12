Overview

Dr. Kimberly Safman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Safman works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.