Overview

Dr. Kimberly Sackheim, DO is a Headache Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Headache Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sackheim works at NYU Langone Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.