Overview

Dr. Kimberly Russell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Athens, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.



Dr. Russell works at Nhc Healthcare Athens in Athens, TN with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN and Johnson City, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.