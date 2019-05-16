Dr. Kimberly Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Rossi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Rossi, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rossi works at
Locations
-
1
Kar MD3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 201, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-3360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossi?
I was nervous about a suspicious spot and having a scar because I scar very easily. Thankful that this time my spot was not anything bad such as cancer and that remarkably no scar! Amazing!
About Dr. Kimberly Rossi, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1699875468
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossi works at
Dr. Rossi has seen patients for Warts, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.