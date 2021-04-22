Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosdeutscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Rosdeutscher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Children's Medical Group3786 Central Pike Ste 130, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2093
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
I'm just "gemma" but I went with my grandson and daughter to every appt. She came highly recommended by my sister and brother in law who took my niece and nephew to see her for years and she never once even vaguely disappointed. I was very disappointed when he, my grandson had to switch doctors,who seems great too,but am thrilled to see Dr.Rothsdeutcher going strong I just knew in my heart somehow that she would.
- Chldns Hosp Med Ctr/U Cincinnati
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Rosdeutscher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosdeutscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosdeutscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosdeutscher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosdeutscher.
