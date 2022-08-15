Dr. Kimberly Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Robinson, MD
Dr. Kimberly Robinson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Riverview Psychiatric Medicine and TMS Center of the Hudson Valley370 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-1807
I honestly just cannot say enough positive things about Dr Robinson. I saw her for quite a while and she was the most empathetic and compassionate doctors I have ever worked with. She always listened and offered great advice. I wish she could be my “everything” Dr as I trust her with anything! She goes above and beyond and treats her patients as humans and not just a job that needs to be done. I adore Dr Robinson and would recommend her to everyone!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003040320
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.