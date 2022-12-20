Dr. Kimberly Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Roberts, MD
Dr. Kimberly Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Contemporary Womens Health10031 SHERRILL BLVD, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 540-1650
Very easy to communicate concerns and her responses are compassionate, intelligent, honest and logical. I switched to Dr Roberts for GYN care because my previous physician was basically, “welcome to menopause and it is what it is”. Dr Roberts is a problem-solver, cares about this time in a woman’s life and passionate about treating the whole woman and listens. Super nice staff from assistants to lab to ultrasound. Great experience with her at ParkWest as well.
About Dr. Kimberly Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
