Dr. Kimberly Rethy, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Rethy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Rethy works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick
    557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 613-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Outer Ear Infection
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Good
    Pedro L. — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Rethy, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295150217
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Rethy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rethy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rethy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rethy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rethy works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rethy’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rethy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rethy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rethy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rethy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

