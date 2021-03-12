Dr. Kimberly Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Ray, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Ray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Dr. Ray works at
Locations
-
1
Partlow Harbin and Poist Obgyn MD PC701 University Blvd E Ste 502, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 349-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ray?
Dr. Ray is very professional, open, and friendly. I would recommend her to anyone who would like a female OBY/GYN.
About Dr. Kimberly Ray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1831307362
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.