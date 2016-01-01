See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Kimberly Rathbun, MD

Emergency Medicine
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Rathbun, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic

Dr. Rathbun works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Greenville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0211
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Vidant Medical Center
    2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-4757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Detoxification Evaluation
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Embolism
Detoxification Evaluation
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Embolism

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Kimberly Rathbun, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • 1619263605
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • Emergency Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rathbun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rathbun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rathbun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathbun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathbun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathbun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

