Dr. Kimberly Quick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Quick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Quick works at
Locations
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida455 Pinellas St Ste 330, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-8611
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
Baycare Medical Group Inc646 Virginia St Ste 200, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
April 2021, 76 and near death due to Atrium Fibrilation and Edema. Oxygen down to 20%. Dr Quick put me on the proper meds and saved my life. Doing way better these days. Oxygen back up to 99%.
About Dr. Kimberly Quick, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quick has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Quick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.