Dr. Kimberly Pummill, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Pummill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
The Michigan Center for Plastic Surgery8384 Holly Rd Ste 1, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pummill and her amazing staff were wonderful. I got a breast reduction in August, still healing but I am 49. So happy with the outcome. She's very friendly and her staff is the best! Thank you!!!
About Dr. Kimberly Pummill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pummill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pummill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pummill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pummill has seen patients for Breast Ptosis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pummill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pummill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pummill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pummill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pummill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.