Dr. Kimberly Pummill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pummill works at Grand Blanc Surgical Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.