Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Pitts-Davis works at RAMBLC Pediatric in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RAMBLC Pediatric
    14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 419-9177
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2021
    Dr. Pitts is amazing. She was my pediatrician and then my son’s until we moved. She has just the sweetest personality and is very knowledgeable. I never felt rushed when seeing her. And she always put my husband and I at ease with our baby as first time parents. I can’t say enough good things about her!
    Geena Adams — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberly Pitts-Davis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1972550085
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital
    • Children's Hospital
    • University Of California
